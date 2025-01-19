Left Menu

Mass Unrest: A Nation Protests Trump's Return

Thousands gathered in Washington, D.C., before the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. Organized by People’s March and other nonprofit groups, the protests highlighted opposition to Trump's policies with slogans and signs, showing support for women's rights, immigration, and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 04:46 IST
Mass Unrest: A Nation Protests Trump's Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Thousands descended upon Washington, D.C., this weekend ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, replacing Joe Biden on January 20 at age 78.

A coalition of nonprofit organizations, under the People's March banner, organized the protests to express discontent with the policies expected under Trump's administration, targeting both Trump and some of his affiliates.

Demonstrations spanned three different locations, concluding at the Lincoln Memorial, signaling a call to action for unity against perceived fascism and showcasing support for causes including women's rights and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025