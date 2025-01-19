Mass Unrest: A Nation Protests Trump's Return
Thousands gathered in Washington, D.C., before the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. Organized by People’s March and other nonprofit groups, the protests highlighted opposition to Trump's policies with slogans and signs, showing support for women's rights, immigration, and equality.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 04:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
Thousands descended upon Washington, D.C., this weekend ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, replacing Joe Biden on January 20 at age 78.
A coalition of nonprofit organizations, under the People's March banner, organized the protests to express discontent with the policies expected under Trump's administration, targeting both Trump and some of his affiliates.
Demonstrations spanned three different locations, concluding at the Lincoln Memorial, signaling a call to action for unity against perceived fascism and showcasing support for causes including women's rights and equality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gender Equality in Land Rights: A Path to Empowerment in Senegal
Pope Appoints New Progressive Cardinal for Washington D.C.
Preparing for Tomorrow: Digital Transformation’s Impact on Jobs and Inequality
VP Dhankhar Calls for Equality, Dialogue, and National Unity at Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala Event
Anju Bobby George Leads Athletes Commission for Gender Equality