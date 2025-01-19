Mass Unrest: A Nation Protests Trump's Return

Thousands descended upon Washington, D.C., this weekend ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, replacing Joe Biden on January 20 at age 78.

A coalition of nonprofit organizations, under the People's March banner, organized the protests to express discontent with the policies expected under Trump's administration, targeting both Trump and some of his affiliates.

Demonstrations spanned three different locations, concluding at the Lincoln Memorial, signaling a call to action for unity against perceived fascism and showcasing support for causes including women's rights and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)