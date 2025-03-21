Empowering Women: Maharashtra Government's Path to Social Equality

Maharashtra government officials have reiterated their commitment to empowering women through various initiatives aimed at political, social, and economic growth. State minister Ganesh Naik addressed the 'MAVIM Suvarna Mahotsav - Nav Tejaswini 2025' event in Navi Mumbai, highlighting the government's dedicated efforts.

Naik pointed out significant benefits from initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission. He stressed the government's strides towards ensuring women's inclusion in all societal aspects, advocating for equality and development.

During the event, Aditi Tatkare, the minister for women and child development, praised the state's self-help groups run by MAVIM for their exemplary 99.05% loan repayment rate, setting a benchmark for women's empowerment at both national and international levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)