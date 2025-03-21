Left Menu

Empowering Women: Maharashtra Government's Path to Social Equality

The Maharashtra government, led by state minister Ganesh Naik, focuses on political, social, and economic empowerment for underprivileged women. At the MAVIM Suvarna Mahotsav in Navi Mumbai, Naik highlighted the success of MAVIM's self-help groups and initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission in promoting women’s inclusion.

Maharashtra government officials have reiterated their commitment to empowering women through various initiatives aimed at political, social, and economic growth. State minister Ganesh Naik addressed the 'MAVIM Suvarna Mahotsav - Nav Tejaswini 2025' event in Navi Mumbai, highlighting the government's dedicated efforts.

Naik pointed out significant benefits from initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission. He stressed the government's strides towards ensuring women's inclusion in all societal aspects, advocating for equality and development.

During the event, Aditi Tatkare, the minister for women and child development, praised the state's self-help groups run by MAVIM for their exemplary 99.05% loan repayment rate, setting a benchmark for women's empowerment at both national and international levels.

