Left Menu

Amit Shah Inaugurates Key Disaster Management Facilities in Southern India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the southern campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management and the 10th Battalion campus of the NDRF near Vijayawada. He also participates in the NDRF's 20th Foundation Day celebrations and lays foundation stones for several projects totaling over Rs 200 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:18 IST
Amit Shah Inaugurates Key Disaster Management Facilities in Southern India
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to launch the southern campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and the 10th Battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) near Vijayawada this Sunday.

During his visit, Shah will act as the chief guest for the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the NDRF in Kondapavuluru, according to official sources.

Apart from inaugurating major national safety infrastructures, Shah is slated to initiate other significant initiatives amounting to over Rs 200 crore, enhancing disaster preparedness in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025