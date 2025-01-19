Amit Shah Inaugurates Key Disaster Management Facilities in Southern India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the southern campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management and the 10th Battalion campus of the NDRF near Vijayawada. He also participates in the NDRF's 20th Foundation Day celebrations and lays foundation stones for several projects totaling over Rs 200 crore.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to launch the southern campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and the 10th Battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) near Vijayawada this Sunday.
During his visit, Shah will act as the chief guest for the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the NDRF in Kondapavuluru, according to official sources.
Apart from inaugurating major national safety infrastructures, Shah is slated to initiate other significant initiatives amounting to over Rs 200 crore, enhancing disaster preparedness in the region.
