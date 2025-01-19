Tragedy Strikes: Boat Capsizes in Bihar's Ganga
A tragic boat accident on the Ganga in Bihar's Katihar district resulted in three deaths and four missing individuals. Out of 17 passengers, 10 have been rescued, while a rescue operation continues for the missing. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Katihar | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred on Sunday as a boat capsized in the Ganga River, near Katihar district in Bihar, claiming the lives of three individuals, while four others are reported missing, authorities confirmed.
The ill-fated boat, carrying 17 people, overturned in the Golaghat area of Amdabad. So far, ten passengers have been successfully rescued, with most managing to swim to safety, officials have stated.
District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena announced that rescue efforts are ongoing for the missing individuals and an investigation is currently underway to uncover the cause of this unfortunate event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Army Leads Urgent Rescue Operation in Assam Mine Flooding Crisis
Leopard Rescue Operation Sparks Prohibitory Orders in Kannur
Navy Team Joins Critical Rescue Operation of Trapped Miners in Assam
Indian Navy Joins Complex Rescue Operation in Assam's Treacherous Mines
Aftermath of a Himalayan Quake: Rescue Operations and Reconstruction Efforts in Tibet