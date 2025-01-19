Tragedy Strikes: Boat Capsizes in Bihar's Ganga

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday as a boat capsized in the Ganga River, near Katihar district in Bihar, claiming the lives of three individuals, while four others are reported missing, authorities confirmed.

The ill-fated boat, carrying 17 people, overturned in the Golaghat area of Amdabad. So far, ten passengers have been successfully rescued, with most managing to swim to safety, officials have stated.

District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena announced that rescue efforts are ongoing for the missing individuals and an investigation is currently underway to uncover the cause of this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)