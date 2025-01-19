Mystery Unfolds in Chhattisgarh: Saif Ali Khan Attack Investigation
A suspect detained in connection with the Saif Ali Khan attack case was released in Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station. Mumbai police earlier arrested a man named Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, also known as Bijoy Das, a Bangladeshi national, after confirming he was the attacker who entered Khan’s home for theft.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:59 IST
- India
A suspect detained at Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station in the Saif Ali Khan attack case was released on Sunday, according to police. The man was found not to be involved after thorough inquiry.
Earlier, a 30-year-old, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested by Mumbai police in Thane. Shehzad allegedly entered India illegally and changed his name to Bijoy Das.
Authorities claim Shehzad entered Khan's Bandra home intending to commit theft. During the January 16 attack, Khan sustained multiple stab wounds but is now recovering post-surgery at Lilavati Hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Suspect in actor Saif Ali Khan attack case detained from train at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh: police.
Police have got many clues in Saif Ali Khan knife attack case: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.