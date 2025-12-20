Assassination Attempt Charges Framed in Gupta Attack Case

A Delhi court has taken significant legal action, ordering the framing of attempted murder charges against two individuals accused of attacking Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This decision comes after the court found prima facie evidence supporting the prosecution's claims of a well-planned conspiracy to harm the political leader.

Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann concluded that all necessary elements of the charges against Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh were present. The accused are alleged to have conspired and executed an attack on Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' program, even breaching her security at the event.

The investigation revealed a connection and financial transaction between the accused, suggesting premeditated intentions. In addition to the attempted murder charge, they face accusations of obstructing and assaulting a public servant. Formal charges will be framed on December 26, as the case continues to unfold.

