Ceasefire Delayed: Hamas Identifies Hostages
Hamas has named three hostages it plans to release, paving the way for a potential ceasefire in Gaza. The delay occurred as Israel awaited the hostages' identities, which Hamas shared via social media. The ceasefire start was postponed by over two hours, with no immediate comment from Israel.
Initially, Israel had committed to continue military operations in Gaza until the hostages' identities were revealed as per their agreement with Hamas.
The anticipated ceasefire was postponed for more than two hours, and Israeli officials have yet to issue a statement following Hamas' publication of the names on social media.
