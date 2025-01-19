Justice Awaits in Gruesome Kolkata Medical College Case

A Kolkata court is preparing to announce the sentence for Sanjay Roy, who was convicted of the horrific rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. The shocking crime took place in August last year, causing widespread outrage and protests.

Roy has been found guilty under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which include severe charges such as rape, causing death, and murder. These charges warrant a minimum life sentence, with the possibility of capital punishment looming. The judiciary's decision on the quantum of punishment is expected to be revealed soon.

The investigation was moved from the Kolkata Police to the CBI due to complications, with the Court's judgement addressing complaints from the victim's family as well as critiquing the roles of both police and hospital authorities. Roy maintains his claim of being wrongly accused as the judicial process unfolds.

