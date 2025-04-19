Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime

A court sentenced a 47-year-old man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy. The crime was deemed grievous and a breach of human dignity. The judge stressed the need to address socio-psychological factors behind such crimes to find lasting solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has handed a 47-year-old man a life sentence for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy. Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya highlighted the grave nature of the offense, emphasizing its violation of human dignity.

The verdict, delivered on April 16, reflects the necessity for permanent societal removal of the convict to prevent future risks. The judge rejected the pleas for leniency, citing the convict's lack of mercy towards the child and dismissed arguments regarding his role as a family breadwinner. She emphasized that these factors do not mitigate the severity of his actions.

Judge Puniya also called on policymakers to address the underlying socio-psychological factors contributing to such sexual crimes, asserting that a systemic solution is crucial for eradicating the root causes of child rape, rather than merely treating its symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

