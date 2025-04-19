Justice Served: Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime

A local court has handed a 47-year-old man a life sentence for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy. Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya highlighted the grave nature of the offense, emphasizing its violation of human dignity.

The verdict, delivered on April 16, reflects the necessity for permanent societal removal of the convict to prevent future risks. The judge rejected the pleas for leniency, citing the convict's lack of mercy towards the child and dismissed arguments regarding his role as a family breadwinner. She emphasized that these factors do not mitigate the severity of his actions.

Judge Puniya also called on policymakers to address the underlying socio-psychological factors contributing to such sexual crimes, asserting that a systemic solution is crucial for eradicating the root causes of child rape, rather than merely treating its symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)