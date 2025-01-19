Left Menu

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi: UCC and One Nation, One Election - Keys to Integration

Former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, emphasizes the need for consensus on implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for national integration. At the Surat Litfest 2025, he supports the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative citing its benefits for governance, and highlights the judiciary's unresolved case pendency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:26 IST
Ranjan Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, described the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a crucial step towards national integration and social justice. Speaking at the Surat Litfest 2025, Gogoi stressed the importance of building consensus before its implementation.

Gogoi, now a Rajya Sabha MP, endorsed the 'One Nation, One Election' idea, stating that frequent elections impair governance and exhaust financial resources. According to him, the UCC would create uniform personal laws across religions, tackling matters like marriage and inheritance without conflicting with religious rights.

Furthermore, Gogoi addressed judicial inefficiencies, pointing out the backlog of 5 crore cases. He emphasized the necessity of increasing the number of judges and improving the justice delivery system. Additionally, he noted potential changes in criminal laws to incorporate positive features like community service and gender neutrality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

