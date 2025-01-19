Left Menu

Punjab Farmers' Struggle: A Step Forward with Centre's Meeting Invitation

Punjab farmer leaders have successfully secured a meeting invitation from the Centre to discuss their demands on February 14 in Chandigarh. Despite skepticism, they view this as a step forward. Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on a hunger strike since November 26, has agreed to take medical aid following this development.

In what's being seen as a partial victory by Punjab farmer leaders, a meeting with the Centre to discuss their demands has been scheduled for February 14 in Chandigarh. The farmers, however, view this as a significant breakthrough in reopening dialogue channels.

Notable among the protesters is Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since November 26. Following continuous requests from farmer leaders, Dallewal agreed to receive medical assistance as talks with the Centre approach.

The decision for the meeting comes after farmer representatives met with a central delegation led by Ministry of Agriculture's Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan. While the Centre's date for the meeting was viewed as distant, the farmers acknowledge this invitation as progress.

