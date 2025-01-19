Left Menu

Mizoram Leads Northeast in Property Card Distribution

Mizoram, leading the northeastern states, distributed 2,909 property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme. The initiative uses drone technology to map land parcels, helping provide 'Record of Rights' to village owners. Governor VK Singh praised the initiative, urging continued efforts from the Land Revenue Department.

In a notable achievement for Mizoram, the state has emerged as a frontrunner in the northeastern region by distributing 2,909 property cards under the Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme. Since its initiation in April 2023, the scheme has empowered villagers with legal ownership documentation.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, maps land parcels using advanced drone technology, providing a 'Record of Rights' to homeowners. This effort is part of a larger national program that saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi distribute property cards to 65 lakh beneficiaries across India.

Mizoram Governor General VK Singh lauded the state's progress during a virtual event and extended his congratulations to the beneficiaries. The governor urged the state's Land Revenue and Settlement Department to maintain momentum and fulfill the scheme's objectives. A collaborative agreement with the Survey of India ensures the project's effective rollout.

