Left Menu

Congress Leader Faces Allegations of Stalking in Goa

Olencio Simoes, the general secretary of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, has been accused of stalking and threatening a woman. Charges were filed after the complainant claimed Simoes blocked her car and attempted to intimidate her. Police have registered a case under various criminal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:48 IST
Congress Leader Faces Allegations of Stalking in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

Olencio Simoes, serving as general secretary of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, faces serious allegations of stalking and threatening a woman, according to a police official on Sunday.

The woman claims Simoes sought her companionship despite her evident disinterest and alleged that he used his vehicle to block her in Margao on January 7, followed by intimidating threats.

Simoes, who also holds the post of general secretary at the National Fishworkers Forum, is being investigated under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after an FIR was registered against him for wrongful restraint, stalking, and criminal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025