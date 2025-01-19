Congress Leader Faces Allegations of Stalking in Goa

Olencio Simoes, serving as general secretary of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, faces serious allegations of stalking and threatening a woman, according to a police official on Sunday.

The woman claims Simoes sought her companionship despite her evident disinterest and alleged that he used his vehicle to block her in Margao on January 7, followed by intimidating threats.

Simoes, who also holds the post of general secretary at the National Fishworkers Forum, is being investigated under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after an FIR was registered against him for wrongful restraint, stalking, and criminal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)