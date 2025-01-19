Kashmiri Shawl Seller Attacked and Looted in Punjab

In a disturbing incident in Sultanpur, Punjab, a Kashmiri shawl seller was allegedly assaulted and robbed by three motorcycle-borne men. The attack occurred on Saturday in the village of Shahpur Andreta, according to police reports.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Shafi, was reportedly on his annual visit to the region to sell shawls when the masked assailants struck. They looted Rs 12,000 in cash and shawls valued at Rs 35,000, leaving Shafi injured and in need of medical treatment at Sultanpur Lodhi hospital.

Police have made progress in the case with the arrest of one suspect, Raj Karan, and have seized the motorcycle used in the crime. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining two suspects involved in the attack.

