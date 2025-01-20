Volker Türk Warns of Escalating Atrocities in Sudan: Civilians Targeted Amid Ethnic Violence

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Sudan, warning of ethnically targeted attacks against civilians and an imminent battle for control of Khartoum. Türk's comments follow reports of mass killings in southeastern Sudan and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region.

In the past week, at least 21 civilians were killed in two brutal attacks in Al Jazirah state, though actual figures are likely much higher. On January 10, an attack on Taiba Camp left at least eight dead, 14 abducted, and homes destroyed, forcing dozens of families to flee. A similar assault the next day on Kambo Khamsa Camp claimed 13 lives, including two children.

Both camps, situated near Wad Madani, were reportedly targeted by the Sudan Shield Forces, led by Abu Aqla Keikal, a former Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander now aligned with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Victims included members of the Kanabi, a historically marginalized group composed of Nuba and other African tribes.

Türk highlighted disturbing evidence of ethnically motivated violence, with videos documenting victims being dehumanized and perpetrators celebrating the killings as "cleaning operations."

Violence Spreads Beyond Al Jazirah

In North Darfur, RSF forces and allied Arab militias have intensified attacks against African ethnic groups, particularly the Zaghawa and Fur communities. The ongoing violence in the region has resulted in mass displacement and a mounting civilian death toll.

Meanwhile, in Omdurman, drone strikes on January 13 allegedly carried out by the SAF on a market in RSF-controlled territory left 120 civilians dead and over 150 injured.

Call for Accountability and Ceasefire

Türk called on SAF and RSF leadership to immediately halt the violence, uphold international humanitarian laws, and protect civilians. He emphasized that indiscriminate attacks on non-combatants constitute war crimes and urged both parties to ensure accountability for violations committed by their forces.

“The proliferation of militias along ethnic lines risks plunging Sudan into a broader civil war and inter-communal violence,” Türk warned. He stressed the importance of impartial investigations into human rights abuses, demanding justice for victims and transparent accountability mechanisms.

Additional Measures and Recommendations

To address the escalating crisis, Türk urged the Sudanese authorities to take the following steps:

Strengthen Investigative Mechanisms: Fully empower the committee investigating attacks in Wad Madani to ensure thorough and impartial findings. Combat Hate Speech: Launch campaigns to counter hate speech and incitement to violence, particularly through social media and public forums. Support Displaced Populations: Scale up humanitarian aid to provide shelter, food, and medical assistance to internally displaced persons across Sudan. Engage International Mediators: Involve neutral parties to mediate peace talks and implement measures to end hostilities. Strengthen Monitoring Mechanisms: Expand the UN Human Rights Office’s presence in Sudan to monitor and report on emerging threats.

A Path Toward Resolution

The High Commissioner reiterated the urgency of a negotiated resolution to the conflict, emphasizing that continued violence would only deepen Sudan’s humanitarian and political crises. “The only path forward is dialogue and adherence to international law to protect Sudan’s people from further harm,” Türk concluded.

The ongoing conflict, which began nearly two years ago, has claimed thousands of lives, displaced millions, and left countless others in dire need of humanitarian assistance. The international community is called upon to support Sudan’s path to peace and accountability.