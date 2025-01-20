High-Profile Court Sentencing Raises Public and Judicial Trust Questions

Amidst high security arrangements, Sanjay Roy, convicted of the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor, appeared in court on Monday for the sentencing hearing, according to police reports.

Roy, escorted by multiple police vehicles, left jail at approximately 10:15 a.m. The Sealdah court was heavily guarded with around 500 officers ensuring no disturbances occurred, noted an officer.

Despite the stringent security, a large crowd gathered at the court premises, clamoring for a view of Roy. The victim's parents, en route to court, voiced trust in the judiciary, though the mother expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI, claiming others involved had evaded justice.

