High-Profile Court Sentencing Raises Public and Judicial Trust Questions

Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a doctor, awaits sentencing amid tight security at Sealdah court. The case, taking place in West Bengal, has sparked national outrage and scrutiny of the CBI investigation. Parents of the victim express discontent with the investigation's outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:18 IST
Sanjay Roy
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst high security arrangements, Sanjay Roy, convicted of the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor, appeared in court on Monday for the sentencing hearing, according to police reports.

Roy, escorted by multiple police vehicles, left jail at approximately 10:15 a.m. The Sealdah court was heavily guarded with around 500 officers ensuring no disturbances occurred, noted an officer.

Despite the stringent security, a large crowd gathered at the court premises, clamoring for a view of Roy. The victim's parents, en route to court, voiced trust in the judiciary, though the mother expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI, claiming others involved had evaded justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

