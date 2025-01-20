Protest Erupts Over Sarpanch's Murder: Maratha Outfit Challenges Deputy CM

On Monday, Maratha Mahasangh activists staged a protest in Jalna, condemning the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed. The protestors displayed black flags to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, urging justice for the victim's family.

The demonstration was led by Arvind Deshmukh, district president of the Maratha Mahasangh, who criticized the government for inaction in the deaths of Deshmukh and Dalit man Somnath Suryavanshi. Suryavanshi died in custody after his arrest tied to unrest over the defacement of a constitutional replica in Parbhani.

The state government has responded by establishing panels to thoroughly investigate both incidents, as pressure mounts for transparency and accountability from activist groups and the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)