Shocking Abuse: Russian Military Police Under Investigation for Alleged Soldier Beatings
Russia has launched an investigation after videos surfaced showing alleged beatings of soldiers by military police in Tuva, Siberia. The footage, dated January 16, 2025, displays a military policeman assaulting soldiers, who were reportedly returning to the Ukrainian front. Authorities said perpetrators have been identified.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:39 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has initiated a probe following the release of disturbing video footage on social media. The footage depicts a military policeman brutally assaulting contract soldiers scheduled to return to Ukraine.
In the videos, a soldier in uniform is seen using a baton and electric stun gun against the soldiers in Tuva, Siberia, demanding them to undress.
Authorities have confirmed the incident took place on January 16 at unit No. 55115, and an investigation is underway to bring the culprits to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
