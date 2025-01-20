Left Menu

Shocking Abuse: Russian Military Police Under Investigation for Alleged Soldier Beatings

Russia has launched an investigation after videos surfaced showing alleged beatings of soldiers by military police in Tuva, Siberia. The footage, dated January 16, 2025, displays a military policeman assaulting soldiers, who were reportedly returning to the Ukrainian front. Authorities said perpetrators have been identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:39 IST
Shocking Abuse: Russian Military Police Under Investigation for Alleged Soldier Beatings
paramilitary forces Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has initiated a probe following the release of disturbing video footage on social media. The footage depicts a military policeman brutally assaulting contract soldiers scheduled to return to Ukraine.

In the videos, a soldier in uniform is seen using a baton and electric stun gun against the soldiers in Tuva, Siberia, demanding them to undress.

Authorities have confirmed the incident took place on January 16 at unit No. 55115, and an investigation is underway to bring the culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025