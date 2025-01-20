Left Menu

Odisha CM Boosts Cybersecurity Efforts with New Police Stations

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi orders the opening of 20 new cyber police stations and recruitment of more traffic personnel due to a surge in cybercrime and road accidents. Focused on tackling ganja cultivation, Majhi urges timely and transparent recruitment while praising police efforts in recent events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to tackle the growing menace of cybercrime in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced the establishment of 20 additional cyber police stations across the state, addressing the insufficient current number of 14.

Majhi's decision comes in light of 2,633 cybercrime cases reported in 2024, underscoring the urgent need for upgraded cybersecurity infrastructure. Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed the recruitment of 2,000 new traffic police officers to address rising road accidents, emphasizing the necessity for a robust traffic management system.

Amid concerns over ganja cultivation in inaccessible areas, Majhi called for stringent measures to curb its growth and smuggling. He also commended the Odisha Police for their effective efforts during key events, highlighting their dedication and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

