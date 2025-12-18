Ranchi's Modern Makeover: 'Smart Booths' for Traffic Personnel

At least 25 'smart booths' featuring seating areas and modern toilet facilities will soon be established at major traffic points across Ranchi, Jharkhand's capital, as announced by a senior official on Thursday.

One booth has already been constructed at Sujata Chowk and is set for inauguration, aiming to shield traffic personnel from harsh weather while offering much-needed amenities like dining spaces and separate washrooms for male and female staff.

The initiative, directed by SP (Traffic) Rakesh Singh, addresses challenges faced by the 500 female constables in Ranchi and is supported by Indian Oil Corporation as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The cost per booth ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

