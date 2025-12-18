Left Menu

Ranchi's Modern Makeover: 'Smart Booths' for Traffic Personnel

Ranchi is set to enhance traffic management with 25 'smart booths' featuring seating and modern toilet facilities. The initiative, led by Indian Oil Corporation under CSR, aims to support traffic personnel, especially women, by addressing weather challenges and providing essential amenities. Construction is underway at various locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:19 IST
Ranchi's Modern Makeover: 'Smart Booths' for Traffic Personnel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least 25 'smart booths' featuring seating areas and modern toilet facilities will soon be established at major traffic points across Ranchi, Jharkhand's capital, as announced by a senior official on Thursday.

One booth has already been constructed at Sujata Chowk and is set for inauguration, aiming to shield traffic personnel from harsh weather while offering much-needed amenities like dining spaces and separate washrooms for male and female staff.

The initiative, directed by SP (Traffic) Rakesh Singh, addresses challenges faced by the 500 female constables in Ranchi and is supported by Indian Oil Corporation as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The cost per booth ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025