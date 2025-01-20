Left Menu

Revitalizing Legislative Sittings: Speaker Om Birla's Call to Action

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlights the decline in legislative sittings at the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference. He urges for more sittings, fewer disruptions, and stronger parliamentary committees to enhance government accountability, noting Delhi Assembly's low meeting frequency and bill passage rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:24 IST
Revitalizing Legislative Sittings: Speaker Om Birla's Call to Action
sessions
  • Country:
  • India

At the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla voiced concerns about the dwindling number of legislative sittings. His remarks highlighted the pressing need for an increase in meeting frequencies to uphold democratic processes.

Addressing planned disruptions in legislative bodies, Birla called on political parties to implement guidelines for maintaining decorum. Furthermore, he advocated the expansion of parliamentary standing committees' roles to ensure greater accountability from elected governments.

The conference noted the Delhi Assembly's low activity, with only 74 sittings over five years. On average, the assembly convened for 15 days annually, with a sparse legislative output of just 14 bills, setting a record low for full-term assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025