Russia Awaits U.S. Approval for New Ambassador in Washington

The United States has given its nod for Russia to appoint a new ambassador to Washington, according to a senior Russian lawmaker. Although the formal agreement has not been issued, Grigory Karasin of the Federation Council indicated that the appointment could be finalized in the coming weeks.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, confirmed that the final agrément is still pending. Despite the anticipation, neither Karasin nor Zakharova disclosed the name of the incoming ambassador.

Reports have surfaced suggesting Alexander Darchiev, the current head of the foreign ministry's North American department, is slated to assume the role. His appointment follows the departure of the former ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, in October.

