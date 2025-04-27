From Hollywood to Historic Heights: Wrexham's Rise Under Reynolds and McElhenney
Actor Ryan Reynolds and Hollywood partner Rob McElhenney reflect on their journey with Wrexham FC, a soccer club they purchased intending to reach the Premier League. Their documentary efforts have amplified the club's global popularity, and after four years, Wrexham is just one tier away from England’s top-level football.
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, alongside fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney, described their Wrexham FC ownership dream as initially 'impossible.' Their mission started four years ago, aiming to elevate the small club to the Premier League—a target that now seems within reach after their win against Charlton Athletic.
Wrexham, now in the Championship, was seen achieving the unthinkable with its third consecutive promotion. Reflecting on this milestone, McElhenney commented on living in the present, while Reynolds hinted at their ambition and readiness for the future under the comedic revelation of suddenly needing a new plan.
The duo's hands-on approach contrasts with detached celebrity ownership trends. Their efforts, supported by a popular documentary series, not only transformed the club's prospects but also captured the hearts of fans on both sides of the Atlantic. The owners spent celebratory moments on the pitch, witnessing firsthand the passion and resilience within the squad.
