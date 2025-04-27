Chemical Catastrophe: Explosion Rocks Iran's Largest Port Amid Nuclear Talks

An enormous explosion, thought to be triggered by improperly stored chemicals, ravaged Iran's largest port, Bandar Abbas, killing at least 14 and injuring over 700, according to state media. The incident at the Shahid Rajaee section came as nuclear talks with the U.S. progressed, but no connections were made between the events.

Iran's crisis management spokesperson, Hossein Zafari, attributed the explosion to poor chemical storage. He revealed that previous warnings had been issued regarding safety risks at the port. The government has yet to confirm the exact cause, prompting President Masoud Pezeshkian to order a thorough investigation.

Emergency response continues as officials endeavor to contain the fire and prevent further damage. Despite its impact, Iranian oil facilities were reportedly unaffected. Historical context of industrial mishaps, some attributed to external sabotage, underpins current safety and geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)