Kolkata Court Delivers Life Sentence in Shocking Hospital Murder Case

An Indian court has handed down a life sentence to Sanjay Roy, a police volunteer, after convicting him of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The crime ignited widespread outrage and led to protests by healthcare professionals demanding improved security measures.

The victim's body was discovered on August 9 in a classroom, prompting nationwide debate over the security conditions for women. Following a swift trial, Judge Anirban Das ruled against Roy, rejecting his plea of innocence and clemency. The federal police advocated for the death penalty, categorizing the crime as 'rarest-of-rare.'

Despite these demands, Judge Das concluded that the crime did not meet such criteria, allowing Roy the possibility of appeal to a higher court. Monday's sentencing was attended by the victim's grieving family and was surrounded by heightened security measures at the court complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)