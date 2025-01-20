Left Menu

Kolkata Court Delivers Life Sentence in Shocking Hospital Murder Case

A court in Kolkata has sentenced police volunteer Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a junior doctor, a crime that stirred national concern over women's safety. Despite Roy's claim of innocence, evidence led to the conviction, though the death penalty was not deemed necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:56 IST
Kolkata Court Delivers Life Sentence in Shocking Hospital Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian court has handed down a life sentence to Sanjay Roy, a police volunteer, after convicting him of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The crime ignited widespread outrage and led to protests by healthcare professionals demanding improved security measures.

The victim's body was discovered on August 9 in a classroom, prompting nationwide debate over the security conditions for women. Following a swift trial, Judge Anirban Das ruled against Roy, rejecting his plea of innocence and clemency. The federal police advocated for the death penalty, categorizing the crime as 'rarest-of-rare.'

Despite these demands, Judge Das concluded that the crime did not meet such criteria, allowing Roy the possibility of appeal to a higher court. Monday's sentencing was attended by the victim's grieving family and was surrounded by heightened security measures at the court complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025