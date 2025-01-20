Farmers Demand Early Dialogue as Protests Persist
The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) advocates for an earlier meeting with the government, initially set for February 14, urging protest leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his hunger strike for participation. Talks aim to address farmers' demands, including legal support for crop pricing, amid ongoing protests at Punjab-Haryana borders.
The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) has urged the central government to expedite a meeting initially scheduled for February 14 with protesting farmers. The call comes as Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a fasting farmer leader, is asked to end his hunger strike.
A high-level central delegation, led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan from the Ministry of Agriculture, met with KMM and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) representatives. The planned dialogue aims to address demands, including legal backing for minimum crop prices.
Farmers have been protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders for 11 months. A planned march to Delhi has been postponed to January 26, coinciding with a nationwide tractor protest targeting BJP offices and major establishments.
