Farmers Demand Early Dialogue as Protests Persist

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) has urged the central government to expedite a meeting initially scheduled for February 14 with protesting farmers. The call comes as Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a fasting farmer leader, is asked to end his hunger strike.

A high-level central delegation, led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan from the Ministry of Agriculture, met with KMM and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) representatives. The planned dialogue aims to address demands, including legal backing for minimum crop prices.

Farmers have been protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders for 11 months. A planned march to Delhi has been postponed to January 26, coinciding with a nationwide tractor protest targeting BJP offices and major establishments.

