Left Menu

Foiled Fortune: Smuggler Caught with Rs 1.35 Crore at IGI Airport

A 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested at Delhi's IGI Airport for attempting to smuggle foreign currency worth Rs 1.35 crore. The currency was hidden in a black trolley bag. He planned to travel to the UAE on January 18. Customs officers intercepted him based on specific intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:30 IST
Foiled Fortune: Smuggler Caught with Rs 1.35 Crore at IGI Airport
Schipol airport Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A significant operation at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh. The individual was caught attempting to smuggle foreign currency valued at Rs 1.35 crore.

Customs officers, acting on precise intelligence, intercepted the man at Terminal-2 where a thorough inspection of his baggage unveiled the cleverly concealed cash composed of USD 20,000, Saudi Riyal 5,25,500, and Qatari Riyal 1,000 in a black trolley bag.

The suspect admitted to the allegations and was scheduled to travel to Hyderabad and then to Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. Authorities have since booked him for smuggling, and the currency has been seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025