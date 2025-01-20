Foiled Fortune: Smuggler Caught with Rs 1.35 Crore at IGI Airport
A 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested at Delhi's IGI Airport for attempting to smuggle foreign currency worth Rs 1.35 crore. The currency was hidden in a black trolley bag. He planned to travel to the UAE on January 18. Customs officers intercepted him based on specific intelligence.
A significant operation at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh. The individual was caught attempting to smuggle foreign currency valued at Rs 1.35 crore.
Customs officers, acting on precise intelligence, intercepted the man at Terminal-2 where a thorough inspection of his baggage unveiled the cleverly concealed cash composed of USD 20,000, Saudi Riyal 5,25,500, and Qatari Riyal 1,000 in a black trolley bag.
The suspect admitted to the allegations and was scheduled to travel to Hyderabad and then to Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. Authorities have since booked him for smuggling, and the currency has been seized.
