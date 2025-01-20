Bhupender Yadav Calls for 'Nature Positive Recycling' at SIAM’s International Conference on Sustainable Circularity

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, delivered the keynote address at the Special Ministerial Session of the 3rd International Conference on Sustainable Circularity, organized by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in New Delhi. The conference, themed ‘Nature Positive Recycling’, brought together key stakeholders from the automotive industry to deliberate on sustainable development and the integration of circular economy principles.

In his opening remarks, Shri Yadav commended SIAM for taking proactive steps toward sustainability, especially in the context of India’s burgeoning automotive sector, which has now emerged as the third-largest global market for passenger vehicle sales. He urged industry stakeholders to draw inspiration from nature, emphasizing that “Nobody recycles like Nature” and stressing the importance of minimizing waste by emulating natural processes.

The Minister highlighted the broader implications of transitioning to a circular economy, identifying it as crucial for India’s sustainable growth. He detailed the three-fold benefits of circularity:

Economic Growth: Reducing dependency on raw materials and lowering production costs. Environmental Sustainability: Preserving ecosystems and reducing emissions. Social Impact: Creating green jobs and fostering sustainable practices.

Shri Yadav attributed this forward-thinking approach to the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who has inspired a ‘Can-do’ spirit across government initiatives. The Minister referenced the Prime Minister’s philosophy of turning ‘Waste to Wealth’, which aligns with India’s broader agenda of sustainable innovation.

Government Policies Supporting Sustainable Practices in the Automotive Industry

The Union Minister outlined several key initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability within the automotive sector:

Vehicle Scrappage Policy (2021): Mandates fitness tests for vehicles—20 years for passenger vehicles and 15 years for commercial vehicles.

Promotes replacement of old vehicles with BS-VI-compliant models, expected to reduce emissions significantly (up to 17% NOx and 11% PM2.5 for freight trucks). End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) Rules, 2025: Effective from April 1, 2025, these rules mandate environmentally responsible scrapping of vehicles.

Introduces Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), requiring manufacturers to ensure proper disposal of ELVs in registered facilities. Promotion of Electric Vehicles (EVs): Initiatives like FAME and PLI schemes are accelerating EV adoption, with EV sales projected to account for 35% of total vehicle sales by 2030.

Expected to avoid 5 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually by 2030.

The Minister emphasized the importance of renewable energy for charging EVs, ensuring that the environmental impact of the transition remains minimal.

Sustainable Development Goals and the Automotive Industry’s Role

Shri Yadav underlined the automotive sector’s pivotal role in advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy)

SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth)

SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure)

He encouraged the industry to integrate sustainability into dealership operations, adopt recyclable designs, and enhance consumer awareness about eco-friendly practices.

Unveiling of SIAM Strategy Paper

On the occasion, Shri Yadav unveiled SIAM’s Strategy Paper, titled “Towards Circular Future in the Automobile Industry: Integrating EPR Regime in Waste Stream Regulation.” The paper outlines a roadmap for achieving circularity in the automotive sector.

Call to Action for the Automotive Industry

Shri Yadav urged the industry to take the lead in driving the transition to a circular economy. He highlighted initiatives like the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ campaign, advocating for afforestation as a critical tool in combating air pollution and promoting ecological balance.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event also featured prominent speakers, including Shri Prashant K. Banerjee, Executive Director of SIAM, and Shri Vikram Kasbekar, Chief Technology Officer at Hero MotoCorp, among others.

Shri Yadav concluded his address by emphasizing the dual responsibility of the automotive industry—to drive economic growth while ensuring environmental sustainability, creating a balance that aligns with India’s vision for a greener, more prosperous future.