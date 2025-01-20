Brazen Daylight Robbery Shakes Mysuru: Businessman Assaulted, Cash Stolen

A daring daylight robbery occurred on the outskirts of Mysuru when four masked men allegedly assaulted a Kerala businessman, robbed him of cash, and took his vehicle. The event, captured on camera, adds a grim chapter to regional crime.

The incident happened around 9:15 am near Harohalli village, as the businessman, Ashraf, was traveling for a business transaction. The assailants reportedly used knives to threaten and subdue the occupants before fleeing.

Police have launched an investigation, suspecting additional perpetrators. The case follows a shocking robbery in Bidar, intensifying concerns over rising armed crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)