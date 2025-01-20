Brazen Daylight Robbery Shakes Mysuru: Businessman Assaulted, Cash Stolen
In Mysuru, four masked men forcibly stopped a businessman's car, assaulted him, and fled with Rs 1.50 lakh in cash, as well as his vehicle. The incident, recorded on camera, showed the men threatening with knives. Police have registered a dacoity case and are investigating further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:05 IST
A daring daylight robbery occurred on the outskirts of Mysuru when four masked men allegedly assaulted a Kerala businessman, robbed him of cash, and took his vehicle. The event, captured on camera, adds a grim chapter to regional crime.
The incident happened around 9:15 am near Harohalli village, as the businessman, Ashraf, was traveling for a business transaction. The assailants reportedly used knives to threaten and subdue the occupants before fleeing.
Police have launched an investigation, suspecting additional perpetrators. The case follows a shocking robbery in Bidar, intensifying concerns over rising armed crimes.
