Brazen Daylight Robbery Shakes Mysuru: Businessman Assaulted, Cash Stolen

In Mysuru, four masked men forcibly stopped a businessman's car, assaulted him, and fled with Rs 1.50 lakh in cash, as well as his vehicle. The incident, recorded on camera, showed the men threatening with knives. Police have registered a dacoity case and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A daring daylight robbery occurred on the outskirts of Mysuru when four masked men allegedly assaulted a Kerala businessman, robbed him of cash, and took his vehicle. The event, captured on camera, adds a grim chapter to regional crime.

The incident happened around 9:15 am near Harohalli village, as the businessman, Ashraf, was traveling for a business transaction. The assailants reportedly used knives to threaten and subdue the occupants before fleeing.

Police have launched an investigation, suspecting additional perpetrators. The case follows a shocking robbery in Bidar, intensifying concerns over rising armed crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

