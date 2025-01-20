Left Menu

Brave Testimony Brings Justice: Watchman Convicted in Bhiwandi

A 69-year-old watchman, Manilal Khandu Dhamake, was convicted of sexual abuse and sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment in Thane district, thanks to the courageous testimony of a minor victim. The incident, involving the abuse of a three-year-old in 2016, was successfully prosecuted under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A landmark judgment was handed down in Thane district this Monday, where a 69-year-old watchman was sentenced to a decade of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual abuse of a minor. The victim's brave testimony was crucial in securing the conviction.

The Bhiwandi additional sessions court, presided by Judge NL Kale, ordered the convict, Manilal Khandu Dhamake, to pay a penalty of Rs 15,000, with Rs 10,000 directed as compensation to the young victim. The charges were successfully proven under the POCSO Act.

The case highlighted the brutality of the incident from 2016, when Dhamake lured the child to an isolated area and abused her. The prosecution, led by lawyers Vijay Munde and Vivek Kadu, relied heavily on the testimony of the young girl and six other witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

