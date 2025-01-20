Supreme Court Urges Quick Decision on Balwant Singh Rajoana's Mercy Petition

The Supreme Court has set a deadline for the Centre to decide on the mercy petition of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted for the 1995 assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. The court has asked that a decision be made by March 18 to address concerns of procedural delay.

The plea to commute Rajoana's death sentence due to 'inordinate delay' in processing his mercy petition was heard by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, Prashant Kumar Mishra, and K V Viswanathan. The bench emphasized the seriousness of the matter, noting its implications and sensitivity.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted the case's significance, mentioning the gravity of the crime involved. Rajoana, who has spent 29 years in prison, including over 15 years on death row, seeks relief due to the prolonged process in addressing his plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)