Left Menu

Kerala's Unyielding Commitment to Welfare Pensions Amid Financial Strain

Kerala's Left government approved two welfare pension instalments for the underprivileged, allocating Rs 1,604 crore. Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced around 62 lakh beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,200 each. Despite the Central government's financial pressure, Kerala committed to uninterrupted pension distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:00 IST
Kerala's Unyielding Commitment to Welfare Pensions Amid Financial Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Left government in Kerala has approved the distribution of two instalments of welfare pensions aimed at aiding the underprivileged sectors of society. Finance Minister K N Balagopal declared that a budget of Rs 1,604 crore has been set aside for this initiative.

Approximately 62 lakh beneficiaries are slated to receive Rs 3,200 each, with distributions commencing this Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan underscored the state's commitment to welfare amidst challenging economic policies implemented by the Central government.

Balagopal emphasized the state's role in mitigating financial hurdles by ensuring timely pension distributions. Despite minimal contributions from the union government, Kerala demonstrates steadfast dedication by allocating substantial funds to social security programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025