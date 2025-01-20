Kerala's Unyielding Commitment to Welfare Pensions Amid Financial Strain
Kerala's Left government approved two welfare pension instalments for the underprivileged, allocating Rs 1,604 crore. Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced around 62 lakh beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,200 each. Despite the Central government's financial pressure, Kerala committed to uninterrupted pension distribution.
The Left government in Kerala has approved the distribution of two instalments of welfare pensions aimed at aiding the underprivileged sectors of society. Finance Minister K N Balagopal declared that a budget of Rs 1,604 crore has been set aside for this initiative.
Approximately 62 lakh beneficiaries are slated to receive Rs 3,200 each, with distributions commencing this Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan underscored the state's commitment to welfare amidst challenging economic policies implemented by the Central government.
Balagopal emphasized the state's role in mitigating financial hurdles by ensuring timely pension distributions. Despite minimal contributions from the union government, Kerala demonstrates steadfast dedication by allocating substantial funds to social security programs.
