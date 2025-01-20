Left Menu

Delhi Court Demands Answers on Controversial Case Diaries

The Delhi High Court has asked the police to clarify their stance on preserving case diaries related to activist Devangana Kalita's involvement in the February 2020 riots. The hearing is set for January 31, following concerns over 'antedated' statements and allegations of improper documentation handling.

The Delhi High Court on Monday called upon the police to clarify their handling of case diaries in the investigation against activist Devangana Kalita, connected to the February 2020 riots. The court's request follows alleged discrepancies in documentation raised by Kalita's legal counsel.

Advocating before Justice Vikas Mahajan, Kalita's lawyer argued for transparency regarding a previous high court order mandating the preservation of the records. The bench has scheduled further discussion on the matter for January 31.

Kalita had approached the high court alleging the introduction of 'antedated' statements to the diaries, which she contends violates legal protocols. Authorities countered that summoning the diaries would delay proceedings, prompting further legal debate over procedural integrity.

