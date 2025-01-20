Left Menu

Brave Sacrifice in Sopore: Soldier Falls in Terrorist Encounter

An Indian Army soldier, Sepoy Pangala Kartheek, was killed during an overnight encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area. The exchange of fire occurred at a militant hideout in Zaloora Gujjarpati. Security forces had laid a cordon, maintaining vigilance and intensifying searches for terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:21 IST
soldier
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Army soldier lost his life in a confrontation with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, officials confirmed on Monday.

Sepoy Pangala Kartheek sustained fatal injuries during a fire exchange at a terrorist hideout in Zaloora Gujjarpati. He succumbed to his wounds while being evacuated.

Security forces had established a perimeter on Sunday after spotting fire from the hideout. Vigilance was maintained through the night, with intensified searches for terrorists this morning. The Chinar Corps saluted Kartheek's sacrifice and expressed condolences to his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

