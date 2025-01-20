Left Menu

Republic Day Celebrations Prompt Closures

The government announced early closures of offices for Republic Day events like the parade and Beating the Retreat ceremony. Key offices will shut early on January 23 for rehearsals and close for events on January 25 and 28, affecting various central government buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has announced a series of office closures to accommodate preparations and events surrounding the Republic Day celebrations. These closures will affect various key government buildings for events like the Republic Day parade, 'At Home' function, and Beating the Retreat ceremony.

According to the Personnel Ministry's directive, offices will close earlier for a full dress rehearsal on January 23 and will reopen after the 'special show' on January 28. The impacted buildings include South Block, North Block, Vayu Bhawan, and multiple others.

For the Republic Day and At Home function on January 26, certain offices will close by 1 PM on January 25 and will not reopen until the conclusion of events. An additional closure on January 28 is scheduled for the Beating the Retreat ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

