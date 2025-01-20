Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds RG Kar Case Judgment

The RG Kar case judgment has sparked criticism as an unsatisfactory conclusion. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat expressed disappointment over Sanjay Roy's life sentence, citing flawed investigation and unanswered questions. The verdict and investigation faced national outrage, questioning whether justice was truly served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The recent judgment in the RG Kar case has stirred significant controversy, with Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat labeling it as both strange and unsatisfactory. She criticized the life sentence given to Sanjay Roy, who was convicted of the rape and murder of a doctor at a state-run medical facility.

Karat expressed her disapproval of the Central Bureau of Investigation's handling of the case, stating that the CBI followed the same flawed narrative as the state government, which pinned the crime solely on Roy. This, according to Karat, left many crucial questions unanswered and failed to deliver true justice.

The judiciary's decision has led to public outcry, reminiscent of the protests seen after the crime's discovery. Critics argue that the case exemplifies arbitrary sentencing, highlighting inconsistencies in the application of justice and calling for a reevaluation of the investigative and judicial processes involved.

