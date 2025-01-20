Left Menu

Crackdown on Harsul Bullfighting Event: Legal Action Taken

Several individuals were charged in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar following a bullfighting event in the Harsul area. The event, which saw participation from 200-300 people, violated the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The case was initiated after an alert from PETA India.

Updated: 20-01-2025 21:02 IST
Authorities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have taken legal action against several individuals linked to a controversial bullfighting event held earlier this year in the Harsul area. According to a police official, the incident occurred on January 17 and drew a crowd of 200-300 people.

The participants have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for their involvement in the event, which was named 'Bhavya Pashu Pradarshan.' Reports indicate that three to four individuals were observed mistreating the bulls during the event, prompting police intervention.

The case gained traction after PETA India alerted local authorities to the incident, leading to the charges being filed against the accused. The event has sparked significant concern among animal rights activists who emphasize the importance of enforcing stricter regulations to prevent cruelty to animals.

