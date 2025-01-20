Left Menu

Quest for Justice: RG Kar Hospital Verdict Sparks Outcry

The parents of a deceased medic from the RG Kar hospital case plan to appeal a verdict of life imprisonment for the convict, arguing that others involved were shielded. Legal experts affirm the family's right to seek enhanced sentencing in such heinous cases. A court ordered compensation for the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:21 IST
The RG Kar hospital rape and murder case continues to stir emotions as the victim's family expresses dissatisfaction with the court's recent life imprisonment ruling for the convict, Sanjay Roy.

They claim the investigation fell short, shielding several culprits, and the family vows to pursue further legal action.

Legal experts confirm that victims can appeal for harsher sentences, reinforcing the family's resolve to seek justice and accountability for the monstrous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

