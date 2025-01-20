Quest for Justice: RG Kar Hospital Verdict Sparks Outcry

The RG Kar hospital rape and murder case continues to stir emotions as the victim's family expresses dissatisfaction with the court's recent life imprisonment ruling for the convict, Sanjay Roy.

They claim the investigation fell short, shielding several culprits, and the family vows to pursue further legal action.

Legal experts confirm that victims can appeal for harsher sentences, reinforcing the family's resolve to seek justice and accountability for the monstrous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)