Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Abduction and Rape of Minor

In a significant legal verdict, a local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment following his conviction for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2023. The case was presided over by Special POCSO Judge Manjula Bhalotia, who rendered the decision on Thursday.

The convicted individual, whose trial concluded with a guilty verdict, was also subjected to a fine of Rs 53,000 by the court. Government counsel Pradeep Balyan stated that the crime occurred in July 2023, when the perpetrator kidnapped the young victim from her residence within the Kotwali limits.

The assailant not only committed the heinous act but also threatened the victim with severe repercussions should she reveal her ordeal. Courageously, the girl informed her family, who then lodged an official complaint with the police, culminating in the life sentence verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)