Wire Theft Unraveled: NDMC Employee Caught in the Act on Bicycle

An NDMC employee, identified as Sudhir, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police for stealing electric wires. The arrest followed a tip from a security guard at a construction site, who noticed suspicious activity near a fencing wall.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary, the investigative team discovered Sudhir in the act, loading stolen wires onto a bicycle. The site engineer subsequently verified that the wires were indeed property of the construction site.

Sudhir confessed to transporting the wires on his bicycle to fly under the radar. An FIR has been registered, and the police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

