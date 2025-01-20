Mystery Unfolds: Two Unidentified Bodies Discovered in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Police in Gautam Buddha Nagar have uncovered two unidentified bodies at separate sites, they announced on Monday. The first body, of a man aged between 30 and 35, was retrieved from the Yamuna River near the Kalindi Kunj Barrage on Sunday night, and authorities suspect foul play originating from Delhi or surrounding areas.

Inspector Amit Kumar Bhadana from Thana Phase-One reported that the body has been sent for post-mortem and remains unidentified. Meanwhile, a second body was located near the Sector 16 metro station and similarly sent for examination.

Investigations are actively underway to determine the identities of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding their deaths, according to local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)