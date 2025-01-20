Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Two Unidentified Bodies Discovered in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Two unidentified bodies were discovered in separate locations within Gautam Buddha Nagar district. One body, suspected to be a homicide victim, was found in the Yamuna River, and the other near Sector 16 metro station. Investigations are ongoing to identify the victims and uncover the circumstances of their deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:10 IST
Mystery Unfolds: Two Unidentified Bodies Discovered in Gautam Buddha Nagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Gautam Buddha Nagar have uncovered two unidentified bodies at separate sites, they announced on Monday. The first body, of a man aged between 30 and 35, was retrieved from the Yamuna River near the Kalindi Kunj Barrage on Sunday night, and authorities suspect foul play originating from Delhi or surrounding areas.

Inspector Amit Kumar Bhadana from Thana Phase-One reported that the body has been sent for post-mortem and remains unidentified. Meanwhile, a second body was located near the Sector 16 metro station and similarly sent for examination.

Investigations are actively underway to determine the identities of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding their deaths, according to local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025