Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates International Seminar on Social Security for Informal Sector Workers

Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated a two-day international seminar titled "Formalization and Social Security Coverage for Workers in the Informal Sector: Challenges and Innovations" in New Delhi. This significant event brought together global experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss strategies and innovative solutions for improving social security access for informal sector workers.

Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Secretary (Labour & Employment) Ms. Sumita Dawra, ISSA President Dr. Mohammed Azman, and other distinguished dignitaries participated in the inaugural session.

Highlights of Dr. Mandaviya's Address

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the importance of social security in ensuring that people, especially those from economically weaker sections, can meet their basic needs. Referring to India’s rich cultural and philosophical heritage, he quoted Chanakya to underline the responsibility of uplifting those living below the poverty line.

Key achievements highlighted by the Union Minister included:

Doubling Social Protection Coverage: India’s social protection coverage has increased from 24.4% to 48.8% over the last decade, benefiting nearly 920 million people under at least one social protection scheme, as per the ILO World Social Protection Report 2024-26.

Health Security: 600 million Indians are covered under a free health insurance scheme offering up to ₹5 lakh in coverage, accepted at over 24,000 hospitals nationwide.

Food Security: 800 million individuals benefit from free food grain distribution, ensuring food security.

eShram Portal Impact: Over 300 million informal workers are registered on the eShram portal, enabling easy access to welfare benefits.

Poverty Alleviation: Social security measures have helped 248 million people escape multidimensional poverty in the past decade.

Dr. Mandaviya also emphasized the gig economy, announcing that the new labour code defines gig workers and efforts are underway to bring them under social security frameworks.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje's Insights

Union Minister of State Sushri Shobha Karandlaje lauded the government’s commitment to enhancing workers' rights and social protection, calling informal sector workers partners in building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). She stressed that innovation and collaboration among governments and institutions are essential to address gaps in social protection effectively.

Secretary (Labour & Employment) Remarks

Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary (Labour & Employment), emphasized India’s demographic advantage, with over 65% of the population under 35 years old. She highlighted government initiatives to extend social protection to informal workers, such as the eShram portal and various schemes under EPFO and ESIC, which have made significant strides in increasing coverage and access.

ISSA President Commends India’s Leadership

Dr. Mohammed Azman, ISSA President, praised India’s exceptional progress in social security, noting advancements in technology adoption, such as biometric enrollment and e-governance, which have set global benchmarks for transparency and efficiency.

Seminar Themes and Discussions

The seminar included three key sessions:

Formalization and Social Security Coverage: Addressed challenges and strategies for expanding coverage to informal workers. Innovative Practices: Highlighted global examples of successful social security initiatives for vulnerable groups. Driving Coverage and Accessibility: Explored incentive-based approaches like contribution subsidies and family member coverage to increase participation.

Additional Highlights

Launch of Coffee Table Book: Dr. Mandaviya released “Social Protection in India”, chronicling India’s journey in enhancing social security through various welfare schemes.

Exhibitions and Cultural Programs: The event featured exhibitions showcasing government initiatives like the eShram portal and concluded with a vibrant cultural program celebrating India’s diversity.

The seminar marks a critical step toward ensuring comprehensive social protection for informal sector workers and reflects India’s leadership in advancing inclusive growth and social welfare.