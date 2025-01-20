H.D. Kumaraswamy Visits ICAT Manesar, Lays Foundation for Advanced Automotive Labs

Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, visited the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) in Manesar, Haryana, today. During the visit, he explored the cutting-edge facilities that underscore India’s capabilities in automotive research, safety, and sustainability.

As part of the visit, the minister inaugurated the foundation for two new initiatives:

Electrical & Electronics Lab, a hub for advanced testing of electric and electronic automotive components. Centre of Excellence for Advanced Automotive IT Services (AAITS), which will focus on next-generation IT solutions for the automotive industry.

Shri Kumaraswamy was accompanied by Dr. Tejaswi S. Naik, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Minister (Heavy Industries), Shri Saurabh Dalela, Director of ICAT, and other senior officials.

Highlights of the Visit

The minister toured ICAT's state-of-the-art facilities, which include advanced laboratories, testing tracks, crash test infrastructure, acoustic chambers, and fuel flow testing mechanisms.

Speaking to the media, Shri Kumaraswamy emphasized the critical role ICAT plays in ensuring road safety and advancing the nation’s automotive sector:

Ensuring Safety: He lauded ICAT’s stringent testing protocols that enhance vehicle safety standards.

Promoting Innovation: He praised ICAT’s contribution to fostering sustainability and technological advancements in the sector.

Support for Government Initiatives: Shri Kumaraswamy acknowledged ICAT’s involvement in pivotal government programs, including the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) Scheme, PM eDrive, and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

Driving India's Automotive Future

The minister highlighted India’s automotive industry as a significant economic driver, contributing over 7% to the nation’s GDP and employing millions. He stressed ICAT’s vital role in supporting the growth of the sector by offering technical expertise, research, and certification services.

“ICAT stands as a symbol of India’s automotive aspirations, contributing significantly to our transition towards electric mobility and sustainable transportation,” said Shri Kumaraswamy.

ICAT: A Hub for Global Competitiveness

ICAT is a leading provider of automotive testing, certification, homologation, R&D, and design services. As a division of the National Automotive Board under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, ICAT plays a key role in supporting both indigenous manufacturing and global competitiveness in the sector.

Shri Kumaraswamy expressed confidence in ICAT’s ability to lead India’s automotive transformation:

Global Leadership: He emphasized the government's commitment to policy frameworks and infrastructure development aimed at positioning India as a leader in automotive technology.

Sustainability and Safety: He highlighted the need for sustainable practices and safer vehicles for both domestic and international markets.

Commitment to Growth and Innovation

Concluding his visit, the minister reaffirmed the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ support for ICAT and its mission. He encouraged collaboration between government, industry, and research institutions to propel India’s automotive sector into a new era of innovation and growth.

“Together, we can make India a global leader in automotive technology and innovation, ensuring safer and better vehicles for Indian and global customers alike,” he said.

ICAT’s Vision

ICAT continues to pave the way for India’s automotive advancements, blending cutting-edge technology with sustainable solutions. Its integration with government initiatives and robust infrastructure positions it as a key player in shaping the future of mobility.