Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Welfare Board Relocates for Improved Worker Support

The Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board plans to move its offices to Hamirpur for better accessibility to stakeholders. Efforts are underway to resolve 50% of pending cases. A new sub-office will open in Balichowki, while a proposed cess increase aims at generating additional revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:58 IST
Himachal Pradesh Welfare Board Relocates for Improved Worker Support
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has announced a strategic relocation of its offices from Shimla to Hamirpur. This move, endorsed by the state Cabinet, aims to improve administrative access for stakeholders.

Board Chairman Nardev Singh Kanwar assured measures to resolve half of the pending scholarships, medical, and other beneficiary-related cases by March 31. During the 47th board of directors meeting, discussions centered on critical issues facing registered workers.

To further support its mission, the board will launch a dedicated helpline and open a sub-office in Balichowki, Mandi district. This expansion addresses the rising demand for services, particularly from remote areas. The board also suggested increasing the construction cess to bolster revenue, following a consultation with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025