Himachal Pradesh Welfare Board Relocates for Improved Worker Support

The Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has announced a strategic relocation of its offices from Shimla to Hamirpur. This move, endorsed by the state Cabinet, aims to improve administrative access for stakeholders.

Board Chairman Nardev Singh Kanwar assured measures to resolve half of the pending scholarships, medical, and other beneficiary-related cases by March 31. During the 47th board of directors meeting, discussions centered on critical issues facing registered workers.

To further support its mission, the board will launch a dedicated helpline and open a sub-office in Balichowki, Mandi district. This expansion addresses the rising demand for services, particularly from remote areas. The board also suggested increasing the construction cess to bolster revenue, following a consultation with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

