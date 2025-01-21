Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Release Continues Amid Hope for Peace

In a critical development, Hamas is set to release over 90 hostages from Gaza starting Saturday. This follows a slight delay announced by the group, shifting the release from the initially planned Sunday date.

As part of a groundbreaking ceasefire deal with Israel, aimed at concluding the prolonged 15-month conflict in Gaza, these hostages will be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. This agreement marks a significant move towards peace in the region.

The ceasefire, effective since early September, is structured in three phases; the initial phase includes a gradual cessation of hostilities and reciprocal prisoner releases, highlighting a mutual commitment to end the protracted violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)