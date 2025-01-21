Left Menu

Trump's Interim Defense Line-up: Acting Chiefs Take Charge

President Donald Trump assigns interim roles at the Pentagon amid delays in Senate confirmations. Robert Salesses steps up as acting Defense Secretary, with other officials handling Army, Navy, and Air Force. Meanwhile, Trump's early executive orders may influence military deployment at the US-Mexico border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 03:07 IST
Trump's Interim Defense Line-up: Acting Chiefs Take Charge
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move amid Senate confirmation delays, President Donald Trump has constituted a temporary defense leadership team. Robert Salesses has taken the helm as acting Defense Secretary, while other senior officers step into acting roles for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Salesses, a former Marine with commendable military credentials, including a Bronze Star from the Gulf War, assumes this critical role bolstered by his leadership at Washington Headquarters Service. His appointment follows the need for Senate-confirmed Pentagon executives.

The interim appointments come as Trump outlines ambitious military directives in his inaugural address, hinting at further border deployments to complete the contentious US-Mexico wall and potentially scrapping diversity training initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025