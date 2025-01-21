Trump's Interim Defense Line-up: Acting Chiefs Take Charge
President Donald Trump assigns interim roles at the Pentagon amid delays in Senate confirmations. Robert Salesses steps up as acting Defense Secretary, with other officials handling Army, Navy, and Air Force. Meanwhile, Trump's early executive orders may influence military deployment at the US-Mexico border.
- Country:
- United States
In a strategic move amid Senate confirmation delays, President Donald Trump has constituted a temporary defense leadership team. Robert Salesses has taken the helm as acting Defense Secretary, while other senior officers step into acting roles for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Salesses, a former Marine with commendable military credentials, including a Bronze Star from the Gulf War, assumes this critical role bolstered by his leadership at Washington Headquarters Service. His appointment follows the need for Senate-confirmed Pentagon executives.
The interim appointments come as Trump outlines ambitious military directives in his inaugural address, hinting at further border deployments to complete the contentious US-Mexico wall and potentially scrapping diversity training initiatives.
