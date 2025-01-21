Trump's Interim Defense Line-up: Acting Chiefs Take Charge

In a strategic move amid Senate confirmation delays, President Donald Trump has constituted a temporary defense leadership team. Robert Salesses has taken the helm as acting Defense Secretary, while other senior officers step into acting roles for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Salesses, a former Marine with commendable military credentials, including a Bronze Star from the Gulf War, assumes this critical role bolstered by his leadership at Washington Headquarters Service. His appointment follows the need for Senate-confirmed Pentagon executives.

The interim appointments come as Trump outlines ambitious military directives in his inaugural address, hinting at further border deployments to complete the contentious US-Mexico wall and potentially scrapping diversity training initiatives.

