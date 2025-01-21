Trump's Controversial Clemency: Jan. 6 Pardons and Commutations

In a decisive clemency move, former President Donald Trump issued pardons to nearly all defendants involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, impacting over 1,500 individuals. Additionally, he commuted the sentences of 14 others, sparking both approval and controversy.

High-profile figures benefiting from the pardons include Enrique Tarrio, the ex-chairman of the Proud Boys, who had been sentenced to 22 years for seditious conspiracy. Tarrio, notably absent from D.C. during the Capitol riot, received a full pardon.

Other prominent figures, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and various leaders from both groups, found their sentences commuted. The clemency action underscores Trump's ongoing influence and the polarized reactions from political observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)