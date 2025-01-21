Cross-Border Crackdown: Arrests at India-Myanmar Border
Four members of the Socialist Revolution Party of Kangleipak were arrested near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur. The police seized a smartphone, SIM cards, and eight firearms during operations. These efforts are part of ongoing actions in violence-affected Manipur, where ethnic unrest has claimed over 250 lives.
In a significant crackdown, four individuals affiliated with the banned Socialist Revolution Party of Kangleipak were apprehended near the India-Myanmar border, as announced by Manipur police on Tuesday.
Authorities captured the suspects at border pillar 79 located in Pangal Basti, within the Moreh Police Station area, on Monday. Police recovered a smartphone with three SIM cards from the group's possession, initiating further investigations.
The suspects were identified as Leishangthem Somorjit Singh, Pebam Malemnganba Singh, Laishram Nelson Singh, and Ningthoujam Milan Meitei. Concurrent police operations in the Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts resulted in the seizure of eight firearms, five grenades, and ammunition.
