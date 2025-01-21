Cross-Border Crackdown: Arrests at India-Myanmar Border

In a significant crackdown, four individuals affiliated with the banned Socialist Revolution Party of Kangleipak were apprehended near the India-Myanmar border, as announced by Manipur police on Tuesday.

Authorities captured the suspects at border pillar 79 located in Pangal Basti, within the Moreh Police Station area, on Monday. Police recovered a smartphone with three SIM cards from the group's possession, initiating further investigations.

The suspects were identified as Leishangthem Somorjit Singh, Pebam Malemnganba Singh, Laishram Nelson Singh, and Ningthoujam Milan Meitei. Concurrent police operations in the Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts resulted in the seizure of eight firearms, five grenades, and ammunition.

