Left Menu

Cross-Border Crackdown: Arrests at India-Myanmar Border

Four members of the Socialist Revolution Party of Kangleipak were arrested near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur. The police seized a smartphone, SIM cards, and eight firearms during operations. These efforts are part of ongoing actions in violence-affected Manipur, where ethnic unrest has claimed over 250 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:42 IST
Cross-Border Crackdown: Arrests at India-Myanmar Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, four individuals affiliated with the banned Socialist Revolution Party of Kangleipak were apprehended near the India-Myanmar border, as announced by Manipur police on Tuesday.

Authorities captured the suspects at border pillar 79 located in Pangal Basti, within the Moreh Police Station area, on Monday. Police recovered a smartphone with three SIM cards from the group's possession, initiating further investigations.

The suspects were identified as Leishangthem Somorjit Singh, Pebam Malemnganba Singh, Laishram Nelson Singh, and Ningthoujam Milan Meitei. Concurrent police operations in the Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts resulted in the seizure of eight firearms, five grenades, and ammunition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses

Innovative Financing for EMDEs: Tackling Climate Challenges with Scalable Tools

Portfolio Adjustment Costs: A New Lens on Currency Market Dynamics and Returns

Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025