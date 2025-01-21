Political Tensions Rise After Bengaluru Crime Sparks Debate
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questions BJP's criticism on law and order, following a Bengaluru woman's assault. Two arrests have been made. CM asserts anti-social behavior must be curbed, while BJP calls for Home Minister's resignation citing an increase in crimes.
The political climate in Karnataka heated up as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the BJP's criticism regarding the state's law and order situation. On Tuesday, he queried whether similar crimes had occurred during the BJP's tenure, following the recent assault on a woman in Bengaluru.
The incident involved the alleged rape of a woman by two men at KR Market, as she awaited transport to Yelahanka. Bengaluru Police, led by Commissioner B Dayananda, have apprehended two suspects linked to charges of extortion and sexual assault.
In response to BJP's accusations during a press conference in Belagavi, CM Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for stringent action against anti-social elements. Meanwhile, the BJP has called for the resignation of Home Minister G Parameshwara, citing a perceived surge in criminal activities.
