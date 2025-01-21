Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Chhagan Bhujbal in Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea against the bail of Chhagan Bhujbal, granted in 2018. Bhujbal, involved in a money laundering case, was accused of awarding contracts in exchange for kickbacks. The court did not address the legality of his arrest, citing his existing bail status.

The Supreme Court has provided relief to senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal by rejecting the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging his bail in a money laundering case.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan ruled against Bhujbal's challenge to his arrest, considering his bail was granted in 2018, making further inquiry into the arrest's legality unnecessary.

In 2018, the Bombay High Court granted Bhujbal bail after an ED probe alleged misuse of office for financial gain. Bhujbal allegedly awarded contracts for kickbacks, channeling funds through illegal companies with his nephew.

